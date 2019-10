PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Beach Ambassadors were a part of our studio audience today and they came to tell us all about the 7th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers!

7th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers

Presented by the Beach Ambassadors

Saturday, October 12 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach

Tickets are on sale at 757battleofthebeers.com!