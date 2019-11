PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Khedive Shriners and they’re here to tell us about the 70th Annual Oyster Bowl this Saturday.

Khedive Shrine 70th Annual Oyster Bowl

Saturday

ODU Monarchs host the UNC Charlotte 49ers at SB Ballard Stadium

Tailgating Begins at 10 a.m.

Kickoff at 2 p.m.

Tickets and Information, visit Khedive Shrine.org or call (757) 420-45-10