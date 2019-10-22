Audience: 6th Annual Roast on the River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is THE PARTY of the fall season! Our studio audience today was from the Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation and they’re here to tell us all about the 6th Annual Roast on the River on the lawn at Steinhilber’s.

6th Annual Roast on the River
Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation
Sunday, November 3
Noon to 4 p.m.
on the lawn at Steinhilber’s
653 Thalia Road in Virginia Beach
Call (757) 663-6977 or visit DanielsGrace.org to get your tickets!
You can also find them on Facebook at Daniels Grace Va.

