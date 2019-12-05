Audience: 6th Annual Dancing with the Athletes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, and they’re here to tell us about their 6th Annual “Dancing with the Athletes” competition this weekend to benefit Special Olympics Virginia.

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office’s 6th Annual Dancing with the Athletes Competition to benefit Special Olympics Virginia

Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Chesapeake Conference Center
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door.

Call (757) 382-6232 for more information or connect on Facebook @chesapeakesheriffsoffice

