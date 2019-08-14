Audience: 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race Fundraiser

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Wednesday was from the Magnolia Circle of the Kings Daughters and they were here to tell us about their 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race to benefit CHKD’s behavioral health program.

5th Annual Dragon Boat Race Fundraiser
Saturday, Sept. 14 at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk
Presented by the Magnolia Circle of the King’s Daughters
For more information on the many different ways to get involved, visit KingsDaughters.org or find them on Facebook @CHKDMAGNOLIACIRCLE

