PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Thursday was from the Virginia Beach Jaycees and they were here to tell us about the 57th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship kicking off this weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

57th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships…

Aug. 18-25

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

For more information, visit SURFECSC.com or connect with the Virginia Beach Jaycees on Facebook @VirginiaBeachJaycees