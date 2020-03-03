Audience: 42nd Annual Bid ‘n Buy Auction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Child Development Resources in Williamsburg. CDR Special Events coordinator Nancy Wigley and former CDR parent Sarah Vickers are here with all the details on their 42nd Annual Bid n Buy Auction next weekend!

42nd Annual Bid n Buy Auction

Sunday, March 15

Jamestown High School

3751 John Tyler Hwy, Williamsburg

Doors Open at 11:30 a.m.

For more information and to get a look at some of the auction items, visit cdr.org/get-involved/bid-n-buy-auction

