Audience: 42nd Annual Bid ‘n Buy Auction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Child Development Resources in Williamsburg. CDR Special Events coordinator Nancy Wigley and former CDR parent Sarah Vickers are here with all the details on their 42nd Annual Bid n Buy Auction next weekend!

42nd Annual Bid n Buy Auction
Sunday, March 15
Jamestown High School
3751 John Tyler Hwy, Williamsburg
Doors Open at 11:30 a.m.
For more information and to get a look at some of the auction items, visit cdr.org/get-involved/bid-n-buy-auction

