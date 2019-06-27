Audience: 3rd Annual Monarch Cobia Classic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Thursday was from the Old Dominion University Alumni Association. They came by to tell us about their third annual Monarch Cobia Classic and how you can be a part of the biggest Cobia tournament on the East Coast!

3rd Annual Monarch Cobia Classic
July 11 – 13
Long Bay Pointe Marina
2109 W. Great Neck Road – Virginia Beach
The after party is Saturday, July 13 – 6pm to 9pm at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach.
Visit odualumni.org for registration and more information

