Audience: 3rd Annual Monarch Cobia Classic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Thursday was from the Old Dominion University Alumni Association. They came by to tell us about their third annual Monarch Cobia Classic and how you can be a part of the biggest Cobia tournament on the East Coast!

3rd Annual Monarch Cobia Classic

July 11 – 13

Long Bay Pointe Marina

2109 W. Great Neck Road – Virginia Beach

The after party is Saturday, July 13 – 6pm to 9pm at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach.

Visit odualumni.org for registration and more information