Audience: 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – We’re a little more than two weeks away from Thanksgiving but the season of giving is already here! Kick off the season at the 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive– the largest food and fund drive in the region and our studio audience is responsible! They’re from FM99 and 106.9 the Fox and they came today to tell us all about it.

23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon
Friday November 22nd – Sunday November 24th
Coliseum Marketplace in Hampton
Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach

You can also drop off your donations Friday & Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Yorktown and at the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk.

Visit FM99.com or 1069thefox.com for more details.

