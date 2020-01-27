Audience: 2020 CHKD Love Run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Interested in learning about the CHKD Love Run? Well you’re in luck! The Student Council Associations from Cox and Princess Anne High Schools came by The Hampton Roads Show to talk about the event.

2020 CHKD Love Run

Hosted by Princess Anne and Cox High School Student Council Associations

Saturday, February 22

5K at 9 a.m.

One Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m.

Thalia Elementary School – Virginia Beach

Registration and information

CHKDLOVERUN.JIMDO.COM

You can also connect on Twitter @VBLOVERUN for race updates and more!