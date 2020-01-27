Audience: 2020 CHKD Love Run

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Interested in learning about the CHKD Love Run? Well you’re in luck! The Student Council Associations from Cox and Princess Anne High Schools came by The Hampton Roads Show to talk about the event.

2020 CHKD Love Run
Hosted by Princess Anne and Cox High School Student Council Associations
Saturday, February 22
5K at 9 a.m.
One Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m.
Thalia Elementary School – Virginia Beach
Registration and information
CHKDLOVERUN.JIMDO.COM
 You can also connect on Twitter @VBLOVERUN for race updates and more!

