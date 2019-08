PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Wednesday was from the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation. They stopped by to tell us about their 17th Annual Wine, Women and Fishing fundraiser for ladies only!

17th Annual Wine, Women & Fishing

Presented by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation

Sunday, August 18

Fishing begins at 8:30 a.m.

Dock Party is at 5 p.m. with dinner and dancing at 7 p.m.

Southside Marina – Virginia Beach

Tickets and Information, visit CBWC.org