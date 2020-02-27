Audience: 13th Annual Fur Ball

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience is from the Peninsula SPCA. They’re here to tell us about the Fur Ball, their biggest event of the year!

13th Annual Fur Ball

Benefitting the Peninsula SPCA

Saturday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Newport News Marriott at City Center

For tickets and more information visit PENINSULASPCA.ORG or call (757) 595-1399. And also check out their Facebook at Peninsula SPCA.

Latest Posts: