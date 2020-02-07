Audience: 12th Annual Pink In The Rink

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Susan G. Komen Central & Eastern Virginia. Executive director and cancer survivor Kristin Harris is here to tell us about their partnership with the Norfolk Admirals to present the 12th Annual Pink in the Rink Hockey Game, Saturday night at Norfolk Scope.

12th Annual Pink in the Rink

Norfolk Admirals host the Jacksonville Icemen

February 8 (Saturday Night) at 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk Scope

Proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen Central & Eastern Virginia

For tickets and information, visit KOMENCEVA.org and click on the events tab… or call (757) 490-7794