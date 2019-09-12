Audience: 11th Annual Ping Pong for Charity

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Ping Pong For Charity, and they’re here to tell us all about the 11th Annual Ping Pong for Charity Tournament coming to Virginia Beach next weekend.

Ping Pong for Charity

Celebrity/VIP Slam Fest Party

Friday, September 20

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Bunker in Virginia Beach

The Amateur Tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Corporate Landing Middle School in Virginia Beach.

Get your tickets and register to play at Ping Pong for Charity.com