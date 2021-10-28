Asthma Clinical Research Trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or a loved one is dealing with moderate to severe asthma you might be interested in participating in a clinical study happening right here in Hampton Roads.

TPMG Clinical Research Division, Dr. Vijay Subramaniam has more on what it is and who qualifies.

For more information about the study, get in touch with Dr. Subramaniam and his team by calling (757) 707-3503. or visiting MyTPMG.com. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Clinical Research Division.

