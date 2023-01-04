PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – School is back in session after the holiday break and some students will need help. That’s where Communities in Schools comes in.
Find out more about CIS and their upcoming Crabfest.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted:
Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – School is back in session after the holiday break and some students will need help. That’s where Communities in Schools comes in.
Find out more about CIS and their upcoming Crabfest.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.