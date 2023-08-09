PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Adult children of aging parents have to walk a line of respecting their parents wishes, and seeking support for them when the time comes to consider moving from their home. How do you start the conversation, and what questions should you ask? Emily Bartgis from Mennowood Retirement Community joined us with some helpful advice.

Mennowood Retirement Community

13030 Warwick Blvd, Newport News.

Give them a call at 757-249-0355 or visit their website at mennowood.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mennowood Retirement Community.