PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to our investments one of the key things we need to be sure of is that all of our allocations are correct. Many of us may be wondering, ‘what does that even mean?’

Carl Carlson is the CEO of Carlson Financial and he joins us on HRS to explain.

Connect with Carl Carlson and Carlson Financial via

phone (757) 366-1071,

their website or

or on Facebook.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Carlson Financial