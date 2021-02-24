Ask the Right Questions Before Making the Big Decisions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Knowing how much care our senior loved ones need, and when, is not always easy to figure out. Today, Kristie Annis, Executive Director of Commonwealth Senior Living, introduced a new tool to help families evaluate key areas of wellness so they can confidently intervene, or comfortably wait.

Commonwealth Senior Living

Nine Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore communities

Visit CommonwealhSL.com to learn more, and access the “Senior Care Questionnaire”

