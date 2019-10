PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Health Services presents the 15th annual Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival!

15th Annual Port Warwick Art & Sculpture Festival…

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Styron Square at Port Warwick in Newport News

Presented by Virginia Health Services.

For more information, visit PWARTFEST.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Arbors at Port Warwick.