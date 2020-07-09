Are You Flood Fluent?

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new language, Ben McFarlane from Hampton Roads Planning District Commission suggests “Flood Fluency.” Getting flood fluent will let you know whether your dwelling and property are at risk for water damage, and where responsibility lies when it comes to preparing for rising water.

GETFLOODFLUENT.ORG
Learn more about flooding in Hampton Roads and check the Flood Risk Calculator at GETFLOODFLUENT.org. You can also call your insurance company.
If your insurance company doesn’t offer flood policies, call the National Flood Insurance Program help center at (800) 427-4661 for a referral.

