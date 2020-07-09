Are You Flood Fluent?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new language, Ben McFarlane from Hampton Roads Planning District Commission suggests “Flood Fluency.” Getting flood fluent will let you know whether your dwelling and property are at risk for water damage, and where responsibility lies when it comes to preparing for rising water.

GETFLOODFLUENT.ORG

Learn more about flooding in Hampton Roads and check the Flood Risk Calculator at GETFLOODFLUENT.org. You can also call your insurance company.

If your insurance company doesn’t offer flood policies, call the National Flood Insurance Program help center at (800) 427-4661 for a referral.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Get Flood Fluent.org

