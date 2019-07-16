Apollo 11: The Return From The Moon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While the nation and the world seemed obsessed with getting to the moon, a team of NASA aerospace engineers was specifically tasked with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins’ safe return. Among them was a woman who was born in Williamsburg, Virginia. Dr. Sheila Thibeault was one of the newer members of the staff at NASA’s Langley research center, but quickly found herself in the middle of the most important mission in the agency’s history.
Pop Quiz Link
Pop Quiz Trivia
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.