PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From laser tag, to bowling, axe throwing and so much more, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Apex Entertainment.

Director of Operations, George Aronstein, told HRS about all the great activities Apex has to offer.

For more information on hours, deals and more, visit their website, or call 757-678-8666.

Apex Entertainment

4621 Columbus Street Suite 100 at Town Center in Virginia Beach

