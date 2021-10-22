Anyone Can Get a Degree with Online Learning

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re looking for professional training to advance your career or thinking about getting a college degree, online learning can offer a lot of flexibility to help you reach your goals.

Vice President of Online Education at ECPI, Aaron Wettstein, joined HRS to explain.

Their campus is located at 5555 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach. Give them a call at 1-800 290-7177 or visit ECPI.edu/online for more information.

This segment is sponsored by ECPI University Online Campus.

