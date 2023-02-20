PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to giving back to the community, Bayport Credit Union really steps up.

Their scholarship program has provided monetary support to countless people in Hampton Roads looking to better themselves through education.

Applications for tuition assistance are underway! The deadline for submissions for the 2023-2024 academic year is March 31, 2023. Apply at bayportcu.org/foundation.

Bayport Credit Union

Bayport has 27 branch locations across Hampton Roads.

(757) 928-8850 or (800) 928-8801

bayportcu.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bayport Credit Union.