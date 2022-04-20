PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Pet parents love to take their furry friends out and about, and there’s an event this weekend pet parents won’t want to miss. Jordan Schechter, Events Coordinator for Care-A-Lot Pet Supply, joined us today with all the details. She was also joined by her golden retriever, Chai (short for Tchaikovsky)!

The Care-A-Lot Pet Supply 34th Anniversary Days Celebration is two full days of free activities, giveaways, and special promos. This will happen Friday, April 22nd from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday the 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the activities at the Care-A-Lot Pet Supply Store located between Northampton Blvd. and Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. More information can be found here, or you can give them a call at (800) 323-7680.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply.