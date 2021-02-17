An Update Is Available! Does That Mean You Need It?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –Whether you are using Windows or an Apple Operating System, from time to time, a notification will appear that an update is available. Today, Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts explains how to determine whether you need to install each update right away, or at all!

Computer Concepts

Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP)

Locations in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake

Visit MyComputerConcepts.com and connect on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.