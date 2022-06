PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – American Ninja Warrior is back for another season!

We welcomed hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila back to The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about what’s in store for fans. Four new obstacles will be featured, including Carnival, Salmon Roll, the Serpent and Roller Coaster in addition to the iconic Warped Wall.

The new season begins Monday night at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV 10.