PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Small steps can add up to make a big difference, especially when we’re talking about your health! This fall, you can put one foot in front of the other at the American Heart Association’s upcoming Heart Walks.

The Southside Heart Walk is Saturday, October 30th at Chesapeake City Park and the Peninsula Heart Walk is on Saturday, November 13th at Newport News City Park.

Visit Heart.org and enter your zip code for registration, information and to donate!