American Cancer Society: “Road to Recovery”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the American Cancer Society, inability to find transportation is the second most common reason people diagnosed with cancer don’t receive treatment. The “Road to Recovery” program is helping to solve this problem by connecting patients with volunteer drivers who are willing to help them go the distance.

Claudette Overton and Esther Greene talked about what brought each of them to the program.

To learn more about the Road to Recovery program, go to Cancer.org/Drive or call (800) 227-2345

You can also visit the local American Cancer Society office at 477 Viking Drive, Suite 130 in Virginia Beach

