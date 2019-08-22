Breaking News
Potential Hepatitis A exposure at two Newport News restaurants

American Cancer Society: “Road to Recovery”

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content, Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the American Cancer Society, inability to find transportation is the second most common reason people diagnosed with cancer don’t receive treatment. The “Road to Recovery” program is helping to solve this problem by connecting patients with volunteer drivers who are willing to help them go the distance.

Claudette Overton and Esther Greene talked about what brought each of them to the program.

To learn more about the Road to Recovery program, go to Cancer.org/Drive or call (800) 227-2345
You can also visit the local American Cancer Society office at 477 Viking Drive, Suite 130 in Virginia Beach

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories