PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A full day of competitive youth boxing is coming to Portsmouth this weekend! Jacqui Johnson with Portsmouth Parks and Recreation, and long-time boxing coach Pete Joyner joined HRS with the details about Saturday’s Inaugural Parks & Rec Amateur USA Boxing event.

Inaugural Parks & Rec Amateur USA Boxing Event

Saturday, August 12

Doors open at 2 p.m. at the Portsmouth Sportsplex gym at 1801 Portsmouth Blvd.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the Portsmouth Sportsplex and Portsmouth Parks and Recreation office.

For more information, give them a call at 757-714-8906.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Portsmouth Parks & Rec.