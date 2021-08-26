All-Inclusive Resort Vacations

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re planning your next vacation you probably have a budget in mind – but with travel, food, lodging and activities it’s way too easy to spend a lot more than you planned.

All-Inclusive Travel Planning Specialist, Heidi Benjamin, tells us why an all-inclusive resort could be just what you’re looking for.

Hi Ho Vacations start planning your all-inclusive beach escape and explore more destinations by visiting HiHoVacations.com or calling (757) 904-8178.

Thank you to Hi Ho Vacations for sponsoring this segment of The Hampton Roads Show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter