PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – America’s Weatherman, Al Roker, is a passionate board member for the local non-profit Teens With a Purpose. He talks with HRS’s Tara Wheeler about the upcoming gala which includes youth scholarships, awards, performances, dinner and a thrilling auction.

WAVY-TV 10 and FOX-43 are official media sponsors.

WAVY-TV’s Kiahnna Patterson will be the emcee.

Teens With a Purpose Gala

November 15

The Chrysler Museum of Art

ItIsAVillage.org