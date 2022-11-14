WAVY.com
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Nov 14, 2022 / 03:29 PM EST
Updated: Nov 14, 2022 / 03:29 PM EST
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art.
