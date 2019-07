PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer fun doesn’t have to break the bank! Set sail for the Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News for affordable fun indoors and outdoors. Crystal Breede joined The Hampton Roads Show with the summer rundown.

Mariners’ Museum & Park

100 Museum Drive

Newport News

MarinersMuseum.org

Social Media @MarinersMuseum

Find the Boat social media contest through August 9.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mariners’ Museum & Park.