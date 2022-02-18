Affordable Meal Prep

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many people have jumped on the clean eating train only to realize it’s a time commitment to meal prep.

Dylan Richmond, Owner of Clean Eatz in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach joined us to share how you can make meal planning easier.

Clean Eatz has two locations: one located at 1065 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach and the other at 1036 Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake. They are both open, but the official ribbon cutting for the Chesapeake location is March 7.

Find more information here and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of “The Hampton Roads Show” is sponsored by Clean Eatz Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter