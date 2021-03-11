Affordable Custom Home Building

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re in the market for a new home, but can’t seem to find the one that suits all your needs, custom building is a great way to get what you want, and it might be more affordable than you think.

Jerald McCain is the General Manager at America’s Home Place and he joined us with the details about building the custom home of your dreams!

America’s Home Place
717 Eden Way N
Chesapeake
AmericasHomePlace.com
(757) 819-5812
Facebook & Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by America’s Home Place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***