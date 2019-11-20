Affordable College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 2020 is quickly approaching and many people are still torn between needing a better job and having the finances available to get an education to get a better life.

Bryant & Stratton College Director Jeff Thorud and Market Financial Aid Director Bethann Verbal joined us with solutions and advice on how to take advantage of funding options at BSC.

The winter semester at Bryant & Stratton College begins Wednesday, January 15th at Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.

The Gift of education kick-off open house is Monday, December 2nd from 10am to 6pm at both campuses.

For more information, registration or to RSVP for the open house event, call (866) 873-6936 or visit BRYANT STRATTON.edu.

