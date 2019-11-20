Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing coverage streaming now

Affordable College

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 2020 is quickly approaching and many people are still torn between needing a better job and having the finances available to get an education to get a better life.

Bryant & Stratton College Director Jeff Thorud and Market Financial Aid Director Bethann Verbal joined us with solutions and advice on how to take advantage of funding options at BSC.

Bryant & Stratton College
The winter semester at Bryant & Stratton College begins Wednesday, January 15th at Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.
The Gift of education kick-off open house is Monday, December 2nd from 10am to 6pm at both campuses.
For more information, registration or to RSVP for the open house event, call (866) 873-6936 or visit BRYANT STRATTON.edu.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories