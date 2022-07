PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With gas prices rising and tight monthly budgets, it’s easy to put off things that matter. Your bathroom should not be one of those things. Brian Keeler from West Shore Home told us how they can transform your bathroom in 24 hours and on a budget.

West Shore Home

(757) 895-7644

westshorehome.com

HRS viewers get $500 off your project if you act now

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by West Shore Home.