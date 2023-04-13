PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Often times women don’t allow themselves to be a priority in many areas of their health, including sexual health. Dr. Mary Ojo-Carons, Founder and Head of Surgery at Climax Aesthetic Surgery, has more on what her practice has to offer. They’re hosting a Rebirth Open House Thursday April 20th with free consultations for those who would like to learn more.

Climax Aesthetic Surgery

700 Independence Circle, Suite 2A, Virginia Beach

757-916-5348

HelloClimax.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Climax Aesthetic Surgery.