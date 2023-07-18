PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Older and incapacitated adults often need resources to help them achieve independence, and overall well-being. That’s where local departments of social services come in to offer a variety of services. Talicia Thompson and Ann O’Keefe share more about long-term care and companion services offered by Isle of Wight Department of Social Services and Suffolk DSS.

Isle of Wight Department of Social Services

17100 Monument Circle, Suite A, Isle of Wight

757-365-0880

IOWDSS.com

Suffolk DSS: 757-514-7450

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Isle of Wight Department of Social Services.