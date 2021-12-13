Adopt A Pet For Half The Cost!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- If you’re thinking of adopting a pet, Priority wants to help! Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joined us with the details on how they’re partnering with Priority Automotive to help you adopt a furry friend!

Right now Priority Automotive is covering half of the adoption fees at these four local animal shelters:

Virginia Beach SPCA

3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453

www.vbspca.com

Facebook: @VBSPCA

Norfolk SPCA

916 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23504

www.norfolkspca.com

Facebook: @norfolkspca

Chesapeake Animal Services Unit

2100 S. Military Hwy Chesapeake, VA 23320

www.cityofchesapeake.net

Facebook: @Chesapeake Animal Services

Peninsula SPCA

523 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601

http://peninsulaspca.org/

Facebook: @PeninsulaSPCA

