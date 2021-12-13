Adopt A Pet For Half The Cost!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- If you’re thinking of adopting a pet, Priority wants to help! Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joined us with the details on how they’re partnering with Priority Automotive to help you adopt a furry friend!
Right now Priority Automotive is covering half of the adoption fees at these four local animal shelters:
Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453
www.vbspca.com
Facebook: @VBSPCA
Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23504
www.norfolkspca.com
Facebook: @norfolkspca
Chesapeake Animal Services Unit
2100 S. Military Hwy Chesapeake, VA 23320
www.cityofchesapeake.net
Facebook: @Chesapeake Animal Services
Peninsula SPCA
523 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601
http://peninsulaspca.org/
Facebook: @PeninsulaSPCA
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Priority Automotive.