PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is ADHD Awareness Month. Local author Craig Coombs II has written a book to share some of the social behavioral norms in children with ADHD and how the condition can be a benefit, not a drawback.

Phillip’s Adventures LLC

You can find “Phillip’s Adventures: The Mean Green Light” at PhillipsAdventures.co

Book signing: Saturday October 15 from 12-2 p.m. at New Hope Annex Building in Franklin

