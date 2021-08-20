Action-Packed Team Building

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re collaborating with co-workers on a big project or looking for a great way to reward your team for a job well done, you can’t go wrong with a fun day out of the office! Apex Entertainment can make your next corporate event the absolute best!

Apex Entertainment | 4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach.

For more information, call (757) 678-8666 or visit APEX ENTERTAINMENT.com/VIRGINIA-BEACH/.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Apex Entertainment.