PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did you know that most slip-and-fall accidents happen in the bathroom? There is a solution.

Brian Keeler from West Shore Home joined us with advice on how to make your bathroom safer.

West Shore Home

To remodel your shower or bath, call (757) 895-7644 to receive $500 off your project if you mention The Hampton Roads Show.

For more information on West Shore Home and the products and services they offer, please visit WestShoreHome.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by West Shore Home.