PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to giving back to the community, Bayport Credit Union really steps up. Bayport Credit Union has teamed up with Newport News Shipbuilding and Ferguson Enterprises to address gaps in services for Hampton Roads communities through a new Accelerating Change Together Grant.

The ACT grant will be awarded to an eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located within Hampton Roads. President and CEO, Jim Mears joined HRS with the details.

ACT grant applicants must complete and submit the online application by October 31, 2022. It is an easy online process. Visit the website, www.actgrant.org. Click the “apply now” button to read submission details, and click “preview” to view the application questions.

Bayport Credit Union

Bayport has 27 branch locations across Hampton Roads.

(757) 928-8850 or (800) 928-8801

bayportcu.org

