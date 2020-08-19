PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The fall semester is about to begin at Bryant & Stratton College and there’s a plan in place for the student-athletes. We got the scoop from Bryant & Stratton athletic director Erik Blackwell.
Bryant & Stratton College
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
Fall semester begins September 9
Schedule an appointment and get started today!
Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Dollars and Sense: Refinancing Your Home
- Academics and Athletes
- Up Close With ‘Live Rescue’ Host Matt Iseman
- Reck On the Road: Urban Eagles
- The Hurrah Players Present: Junie B. Jones