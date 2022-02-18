Abraham Lincoln Docuseries

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the United States’ most legendary presidents is the subject of a special three-night documentary event on The History Channel.

It covers the life of Abraham Lincoln, based on the book, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times.” Pulitzer Prize-winning Presidential Historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin joined HRS with the details.

The seven-and-a-half-hour miniseries will premiere over Presidents’ Day weekend airing across three consecutive nights on Sunday, February 20, Monday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter