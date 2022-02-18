Abraham Lincoln Docuseries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the United States’ most legendary presidents is the subject of a special three-night documentary event on The History Channel.

It covers the life of Abraham Lincoln, based on the book, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times.” Pulitzer Prize-winning Presidential Historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin joined HRS with the details.

The seven-and-a-half-hour miniseries will premiere over Presidents’ Day weekend airing across three consecutive nights on Sunday, February 20, Monday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 22 at 8:00 p.m.