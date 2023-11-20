PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lifted Wellness works in the local community to expand access to sustainable food, yoga/meditation (from yoga with kids to chair yoga for seniors!), and self-development. CEO Jasmine Fergus, Thoroughgood Elementary PTA President, Heather Beloff, and yoga instructor Jichelle Allen shared how they are equipping the community with powerful education to empower individuals.

Lifted Wellness

1911 Colley Ave., Norfolk

757-794-0705

LiftedWellness757.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Lifted Wellness.