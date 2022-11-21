PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays really come alive with live music.

You can get your fill of holiday live music and it’s free! Staff sergeant Osvaldo Corea and sergeant Hunter Payne with the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band joined us with the details of their upcoming free concerts.

U.S. ARMY TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND BAND

Don’t miss their free holiday concerts this Christmas season. For show times, go to tradoc.army.mil/tradocband/.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by US Army Training and Doctrine Command Band.